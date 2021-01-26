CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, January 25, 2021

855 FPUS55 KREV 261132

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 28. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then heavy snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches with 5 to 11 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to

105 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with

10 to 16 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 27 to 32. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 115 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Lows 23 to 33. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

90 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 30 to 35. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 80 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 35. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 16 to 26. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Lows 20 to 30. Highs

33 to 38.

CAZ070-NVZ005-270300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows 21 to 26.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Highs

32 to 42. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 24 to 29. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Highs 38 to 43. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 19 to 24.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 35 to 45. Lows 21 to 31.

CAZ071-270300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then heavy snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches west of highway

395 with 2 to 5 inches east of highway 395. Lows 19 to 29. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 9 inches.

Highs 30 to 40. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 22 to 32. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 37 to 42. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 38 to 43.

CAZ073-270300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with 3 to 7 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 9 to 19. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph increasing to 80 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Heavy snow. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches with

11 to 19 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 26 to 36. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Lows 17 to 27. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to

75 mph.

.THURSDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 31 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 6 to 16. Highs 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 6 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

12 to 22.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44.

