CAZ072-NVZ002-270300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches with 1 to 5 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 32 to 42.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41. Light winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 17 to 27. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 27 to 32. North winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 8 to 18. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 32 to 37. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 36 to 46. $$ CAZ070-NVZ005-270300- Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell, Empire, and Gerlach 331 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 30 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 13 to 23. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 19 to 29. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Highs 38 to 43. $$ CAZ071-270300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 5000 FEET... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of highway 395. Highs 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to 26. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows 12 to 22. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 17 to 27. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. $$ CAZ073-270300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 33 to 43. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 8 to 18. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the
evening. Lows zero to 10 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 31 to
41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 1 to 11.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 38 to 48.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 15.
Highs 38 to 48.

$$