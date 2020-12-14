CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 7 to

17. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 39 to 44. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 6500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain likely in the evening,

then heavy snow and rain after midnight. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Brisk. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 11 to 21.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24.

Highs 39 to 49.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 24. North winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 33 to 43. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 47. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26.

Highs 35 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 41 to 51.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 21. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Highs 39 to 49. Light winds

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs

34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

33 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

37 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 39 to 49.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 30 to

40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 4 to

14. North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

11 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 17. Highs

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

