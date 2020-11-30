CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 60 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 15 to 25.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 39 to 49. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 17 to 27.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 15 to 25.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PST Mon Nov 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 11 to 21.

