CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 22, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged

values for large geographic areas and may not be representative

of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,

please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 33. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet lowering

to 6500 feet. Highs 42 to 52. West winds around 10 mph shifting

to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 8 to 18.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 37 to 47. Lows

9 to 19.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows 20 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 24 to

34.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

55 to 65. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows 20 to 30.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of blowing dust. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk, clear. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 13 to 23.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 15 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 25 to

30.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 28 to

38.

$$

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 13 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 22 to

32.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 25 to

35.

$$

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Fri Oct 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 63 to 73. Light

winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze

and areas of smoke. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs

48 to 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 to 14.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 38 to 48. Lows

5 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 54 to 64. Lows 16 to

26.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 19 to

29.

$$

