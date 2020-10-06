CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020
_____
825 FPUS55 KREV 061032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
after midnight. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Highs 68 to 78.
Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 30 to 40. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 54 to 64.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 49 to 59.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs
57 to 67.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Lows 36 to 46. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze through the day. Highs 81 to 86.
Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to
48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 58 to 68.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 34 to 39.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs 56 to 66.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.
Highs 62 to 72.
$$
CAZ071-070300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs
77 to 87. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze
through the night. Smoke after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning. Haze through
the day. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 46. West winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 36 to
46.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Highs 61 to 71. Lows 32 to 42.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows
28 to 38.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs 55 to 65.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.
Highs 61 to 71.
$$
CAZ073-070300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and smoke. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Haze and smoke through the night. Lows 27 to 37. West
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Smoke in the morning. Haze through
the day. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 27 to
37. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow and rain. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 59 to 69.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Highs
63 to 73.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather