CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020

681 FPUS55 KREV 191032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-200300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight.

Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 48 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86.

CAZ070-200300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Highs 91 to 96. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

86 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to

57. Highs 88 to 93.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

CAZ071-200300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

smoke through the day. Highs 89 to 99. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and smoke. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 97. Lows 48 to

58.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ073-200300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Wed Aug 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Haze

through the day. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze through the night. Smoke after midnight.

Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 47 to 57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

