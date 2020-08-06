CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 5, 2020

_____

842 FPUS55 KREV 061032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-070300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

82. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 46 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 72 to

82.

CAZ070-NVZ005-070300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 88 to 98.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 54 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

CAZ071-070300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 89 to 99.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 49 to 59.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 86 to 96. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

CAZ073-070300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Thu Aug 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

39 to 49. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 79 to

89.

