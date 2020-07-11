CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
_____
230 FPUS55 KREV 111032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-120300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows
47 to 57.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 47 to 57.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-120300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 55 to 65.
$$
CAZ071-120300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 88 to 98. Lows 51 to 61.
$$
CAZ073-120300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph shifting to the southwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows
44 to 54.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 44 to 54.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather