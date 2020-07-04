CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

548 FPUS55 KREV 041032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-050300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows 39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-050300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 25 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

47 to 57.

$$

CAZ071-050300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming southwest

around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-050300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 36 to 46.

$$

http://weather.gov/reno

