CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

_____

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Jun 3 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of showers

with pockets of snow showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68. Lows

34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to

61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 26 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows 43 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

43 to 53. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Slight chance of showers. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 22 to

32. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 57 to 67. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

_____

