CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, May 1, 2020
_____
309 FPUS55 KREV 021032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
332 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
332 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to
65 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
58 to 68. Light winds becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 63 to 73.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
Highs 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. Highs 69 to
79.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
332 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 64 to
74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
35 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level 6000 to 6500 feet. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing dust in the evening. Partly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then clear
after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 5500 feet. Lows
31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
39 to 49.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows
37 to 47.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85.
$$
CAZ071-030300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
332 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 70. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level 6500 to 7000 feet. Highs 59 to 69. Light
winds becoming southwest around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening.
Lows 28 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows 32 to 42.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78. Lows
34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows
34 to 44.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.
$$
CAZ073-030300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
332 AM PDT Sat May 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to
60 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming north
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows 32 to 42.
$$
_____
