CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
263 FPUS55 KREV 011032
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-020300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph
decreasing to 50 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 19. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Highs 37 to 47.
Lows 22 to 32.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow likely. Lows 19 to 29.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 34 to 44. Lows
17 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 50.
$$
CAZ070-NVZ005-020300-
Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,
Empire, and Gerlach
331 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.
Highs 42 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows 26 to 36.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 46 to 56.
Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow
and rain. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 22 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.
$$
CAZ071-020300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
15 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of snow and rain after midnight. Lows 23 to
33.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 43 to
53. Lows 25 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Highs 42 to 52.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then chance
of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Highs 41 to 51.
Lows 18 to 28.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs 47 to 57.
$$
CAZ073-020300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 65 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 27. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of
snow and rain. Highs 44 to 54. Lows 20 to 30.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow and rain likely. Lows 17 to 27.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Highs 37 to 47. Lows
14 to 24.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to
51.
$$
