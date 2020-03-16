CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020

_____

209 FPUS55 KREV 161032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

CAZ072-NVZ002-170300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches with

5 to 9 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 33 to 38. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches

above 7000 feet. Lows 13 to 18. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 36.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

13 to 23. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 32 to 42.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 33 to 43. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs 38 to 48. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

20 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs

39 to 49.

$$

CAZ070-NVZ005-170300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5500 to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows

26 to 31. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches with

up to 4 inches above 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 41 to 46. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.

Lows 18 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

snow. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 21 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Lows 24 to 29. Highs 45 to 55.

$$

CAZ071-170300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of

1 to 5 inches. Highs 38 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5500 feet lowering

to the valley floor. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of

highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Lows 23 to

28. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches west of

highway 395 with up to 2 inches east of highway 395. Highs 39 to

44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 40 to 45. Light

winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain.

Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 41 to 46. Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 19 to 29. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows

21 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ073-170300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Mon Mar 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Snow level

rising to 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches with 3 to

7 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches with 2 to

6 inches above 7000 feet. Lows 13 to 23. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. Light winds becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow.

Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 12 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

13 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

39 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Lows

17 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 40 to 50.

$$

_____

