CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, March 2, 2020

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 53 to 63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

27 to 37.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 21 to 31.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain. Highs 41 to 51.

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs 48 to

58.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 25 to

35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 47 to 57.

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

and rain. Lows 21 to 31. Highs 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

46 to 56.

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Tue Mar 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 21 to 31. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 19 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain. Highs

41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

19 to 29.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to 55.

