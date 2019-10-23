CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-240300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM

PDT THURSDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 21 to

31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

14 to 24.

CAZ070-NVZ005-240300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 36. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 22 to

32.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 19 to 29.

CAZ071-240300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 21 to

31.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 48 to 58. Lows 17 to 27.

CAZ073-240300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Wed Oct 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming northeast

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 18 to

28.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 12 to 22.

