CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 29, 2019
_____
608 FPUS55 KREV 301031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-010300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
and Markleeville
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING
ABOVE 6000 FEET...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 41 to 51.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
16 to 26. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 68. Lows 24 to 34.
$$
CAZ073-010300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs
46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 16 to 26. Northeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds becoming east
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 24 to 34.
$$
CAZ071-010300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING
ABOVE 5000 FEET...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level 5000 to 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 41 to 51. Light winds becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then clear after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering
to 5000 feet. Lows 20 to 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Light winds becoming northeast
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 30 to 40.
$$
CAZ070-010300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Mon Sep 30 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch with up to 2 inches above 5000 feet.
Highs 44 to 49. Light winds.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening. Snow
level 5000 to 5500 feet. Lows 21 to 26. Northwest winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
50 to 55. Light winds.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 28. North winds around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds becoming south
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 70. Lows 28 to 33.
$$
_____
