CA Reno NV Zone Forecast
CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
_____
092 FPUS55 KREV 221031
ZFPREV
Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Reno NV
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged
values for large geographic areas and may not be representative
of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area,
please visit www.nws.noaa.gov/wtf/udaf/area/?site=rev
CAZ072-NVZ002-230300-
Greater Lake Tahoe Area-
Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,
Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR LAKE TAHOE...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
64 to 74. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 32 to
42. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 59 to 69.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows
40 to 50.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers.
Lows 34 to 44.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 51 to 61. Lows 25 to 35.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 44 to
49.
$$
CAZ073-230300-
Mono County-
Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,
and Mammoth Lakes
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 31 to
41. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly
cloudy with isolated showers in the afternoon. Snow level 9500 to
10000 feet. Highs 60 to 70. West winds around 10 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows
36 to 46.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 68 to 78.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers. Lows 32 to 42.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 22 to 32.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 47 to
57.
$$
CAZ071-230300-
Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-
Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,
Sierraville, and Loyalton
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
66 to 76. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 35 to 45.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 83. Lows
42 to 52.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
35 to 45.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 51 to 61.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 46 to 56.
$$
CAZ070-230300-
Surprise Valley California-
Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell
331 AM PDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
65 to 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows
42 to 47.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Highs 66 to 71. Lows 36 to 41.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 52 to 57.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 47 to 52.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather