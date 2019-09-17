CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 16, 2019

_____

521 FPUS55 KREV 171032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-180300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers. Snow level 9500 feet. Highs 54 to 64.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level

9000 feet lowering to 8000 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 7500 to 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 61. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 27 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 59 to 69. Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

63 to 73.

$$

CAZ073-180300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Light winds becoming east around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 27 to 37.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 8000 to 8500 feet.

Highs 56 to 66. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows 23 to 33.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 29 to 39.

$$

CAZ071-180300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Light winds

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 31 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 32 to 42.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 35 to

45.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

36 to 46.

$$

CAZ070-180300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

332 AM PDT Tue Sep 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 38 to 43.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

63. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 37 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 56 to

61. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 34 to 39.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 38 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

_____

