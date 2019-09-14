CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, September 13, 2019

_____

275 FPUS55 KREV 141032

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-150300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 80. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to 75 mph

decreasing to 55 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

8500 to 9000 feet. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge

gusts up to 65 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Highs 63 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 63 to

73.

$$

CAZ073-150300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88. Light winds becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas

of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the evening. Ridge gusts up to 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 72. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up

to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Chance of showers. Lows 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 26 to

36.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

30 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 29 to

39.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ071-150300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 81 to 91. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 42 to 52.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs 76 to 86. South

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke in the

evening. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 49.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing

to around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to

68. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 62 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 66 to

76.

$$

CAZ070-150300-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

331 AM PDT Sat Sep 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. Light

winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs 80 to 85. South winds around 10 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Slight chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs 57 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. Highs 68 to 73. Lows 37 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

_____

