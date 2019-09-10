CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Monday, September 9, 2019

_____

233 FPUS55 KREV 100558

ZFPREV

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

1058 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-102015-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

1058 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to

67. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

30 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows 38 to 48. Highs

65 to 75.

$$

CAZ073-102015-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

1058 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. West winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ071-102015-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

1058 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows 36 to 46. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Haze and areas of smoke in the morning. Sunny with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

60 to 70. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 34 to 44. West winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Light winds becoming east

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. East winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows

42 to 52.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 88.

Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ070-102015-

Surprise Valley California-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell

1058 PM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Updated

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

68 to 73. Light winds becoming southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78.

$$

_____

