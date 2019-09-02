CA Reno NV Zone Forecast

CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

CAZ072-NVZ002-030300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to

85. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58. West winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84. Light winds

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy, clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 67 to

77.

CAZ070-NVZ005-030300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

53 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ071-030300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 94. Light winds becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 80 to 90. Light winds becoming south around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 44 to

54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83.

CAZ073-030300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to

92. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 91.

Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to

85. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

76 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81.

