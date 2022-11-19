CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, November 18, 2022

_____

629 FPUS55 KPSR 190719

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1218 AM MST Sat Nov 19 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ570-191100-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

1118 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 39 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 51.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

$$

CAZ564-565-568-191100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

1118 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning.

Highs 68 to 73. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

$$

CAZ563-567-191100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1118 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 42 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-191100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1118 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 44 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.

$$

CAZ562-191100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1118 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

CAZ560-561-191100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1118 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. North wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 31 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 34 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 37 to 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

$$

_____

