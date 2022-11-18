CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 17, 2022

_____

153 FPUS55 KPSR 180719

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1218 AM MST Fri Nov 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-181100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1118 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 66 to 71. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 44 to 52.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

$$

CAZ563-567-181100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1118 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ566-181100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1118 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79.

$$

CAZ562-181100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1118 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ560-561-181100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1118 PM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. North wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 55 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 49.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather