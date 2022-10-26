CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

304 FPUS55 KPSR 260711

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1211 AM MST Wed Oct 26 2022

CAZ564-565-568-570-261100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1211 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. North wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ563-567-261100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1211 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

CAZ566-261100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1211 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 81 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ562-261100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1211 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

75 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 67.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

CAZ560-561-261100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1211 AM PDT Wed Oct 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 40 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 57.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

