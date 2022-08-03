CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 2, 2022

523 FPUS55 KPSR 030826

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

125 AM MST Wed Aug 3 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

125 AM MST Wed Aug 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 80 to 86. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 101 to 105. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 79 to

84. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 85. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Chance of rain 40 percent.

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

125 AM MST Wed Aug 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 74 to 84. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 98 to 103. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

125 AM MST Wed Aug 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 73 to 83. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows 72 to

82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

125 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch,

except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

125 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 101 to 106. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 80 to 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows 80 to 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

125 AM PDT Wed Aug 3 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 95 to 105. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 91 to 101. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 100. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

