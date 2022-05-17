CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

_____

282 FPUS55 KPSR 171112

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

412 AM MST Tue May 17 2022

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

412 AM MST Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

412 AM MST Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

412 AM MST Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

$$

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

412 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

412 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 65 to 75. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

412 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

_____

