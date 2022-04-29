CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 28, 2022

_____

477 FPUS55 KPSR 290727

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1227 AM MST Fri Apr 29 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-291100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1227 AM MST Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 90. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 91 to 96. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-291100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

1227 AM MST Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-291100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

1227 AM MST Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1227 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1227 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the

morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 60 to 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1227 AM PDT Fri Apr 29 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 94. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather