CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 17, 2022

_____

094 FPUS55 KPSR 181008

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

307 AM MST Fri Mar 18 2022

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-181115-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

307 AM MST Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 48 to 55. East wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 83. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 82 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then clear after midnight. Cooler. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-181115-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

307 AM MST Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-181115-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

307 AM MST Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 46 to 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ566-181115-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

307 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 53 to 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Patchy blowing dust. Cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ562-181115-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

307 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 83 to 88. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 85 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Cooler. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-181115-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

307 AM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Breezy and cooler.

Lows 43 to 53. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather