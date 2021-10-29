CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

_____

744 FPUS55 KPSR 290824

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

123 AM MST Fri Oct 29 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-291100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

123 AM MST Fri Oct 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 55 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 91. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 87. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-291100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

123 AM MST Fri Oct 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-291100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

123 AM MST Fri Oct 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather