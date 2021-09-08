CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 7, 2021

439 FPUS55 KPSR 081135

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

435 AM MST Wed Sep 8 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

435 AM MST Wed Sep 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. East wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106.

AZZ541-549-082300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

435 AM MST Wed Sep 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

CAZ570-082300-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the city of Midland

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ564-565-568-082300-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

and Chiriaco Summit

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ563-567-082300-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Very hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ566-082300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers

and thunderstorms. Very hot. Highs 105 to 110. North wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 86. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ562-082300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 104 to 109. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 80 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 103 to 108.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ560-082300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 88 to 98. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ561-082300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

435 AM PDT Wed Sep 8 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 95 to 105. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 106.

