156 FPUS55 KPSR 110854

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

153 AM MST Wed Aug 11 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-111100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

153 AM MST Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 76 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 96. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 82. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 100. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-111100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

153 AM MST Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 68 to 78. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 89 to 94. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

AZZ553-554-111100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

153 AM MST Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 92 to 97. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 70 to 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 94 to 99. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid

90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Rainfall

around a tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ566-111100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

153 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 100 to

105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ562-111100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

153 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 104. East

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 77 to 87. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 104 to 109. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 79 to 89. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Not as warm. Lows in the upper 70s to

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

$$

CAZ560-561-111100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

153 AM PDT Wed Aug 11 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 93 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

$$

