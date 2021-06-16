CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1058 PM MST Tue Jun 15 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

1058 PM MST Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze with areas of smoke. Lows 81 to 88.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 83 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 84 to 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 114.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

1058 PM MST Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Haze with areas of smoke. Lows 76 to 86. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 77 to 87. North wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1058 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Lows 76 to 86.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 79 to 89. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Very hot. Highs 115 to 120. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 117 to 122.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 115 to 120.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1058 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows 84 to 94. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Very hot. Highs 115 to 120. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 86 to 96. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 116 to 121.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 114 to 119.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1058 PM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SATURDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows 78 to 88. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 113. North wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 81 to 91. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 112.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 94 to 104.

