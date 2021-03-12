CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 11, 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-121100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

131 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 43 to 50. West wind around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 57 to

62. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows 39 to 46.

Northeast wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming southeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 64.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 38 to 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-121100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

131 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 39 to 49.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Colder. Lows 34 to 44. North wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Highs

57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 34 to 44.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ553-554-121100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

131 AM MST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers. Lows

38 to 48. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Colder. Lows 33 to 43. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming southwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 60 to 65.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

CAZ566-121100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1231 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 37 to 47.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ562-121100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1231 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Snow level

3000 feet. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 61 to 66. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 44 to 54. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool. Lows in the

upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to mid

80s.

CAZ560-561-121100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1231 AM PST Fri Mar 12 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 69. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

