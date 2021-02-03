CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 2, 2021

_____

188 FPUS55 KPSR 030812

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

112 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-031100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

112 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 79. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 44 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 38 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-031100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

112 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

AZZ553-554-031100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

112 AM MST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 47 to 57. South wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 33 to 43. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ566-031100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1212 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ562-031100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1212 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 78 to 83. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-031100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1212 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy and colder. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 55 to 65. North

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather