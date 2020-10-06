CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, October 5, 2020

132 FPUS55 KPSR 061012

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

311 AM MST Tue Oct 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

311 AM MST Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 103. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 99 to 103. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 64 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 101. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-062300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

311 AM MST Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. East wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 98 to 103. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 60 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

AZZ553-554-062300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

311 AM MST Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 99 to 104. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 58 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

311 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Hot. Highs 100 to 105. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

311 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Hot. Highs 98 to 103. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Hot. Highs 99 to 104. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 70 to 80. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 93 to 98. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

311 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 89 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 84 to 94. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

