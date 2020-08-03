CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Mon Aug 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 108 to 112. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 81 to 90. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 87. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Including the cities of Scottsdale and Fountain Hills

107 AM MST Mon Aug 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ565-032300-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

107 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 74 to 84. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 104 to 109. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ563-032300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

107 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Hot. Highs 106 to 111.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ567-032300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

107 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Breezy.

Lows 78 to 88. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast

wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 74 to 84. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 82 to 92. West wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Not as warm. Lows 77 to 87. West

wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

$$

CAZ560-561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Mon Aug 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Haze with smoke through the day. Highs 98 to

108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear.

Lows 72 to 82. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 98 to 108. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows 67 to 77. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 94 to 104. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

$$

