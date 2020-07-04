CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

120 AM MST Sat Jul 4 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-042300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

120 AM MST Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 78 to 85. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 111. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 77 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

AZZ541-549-555-042300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

120 AM MST Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ553-554-042300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

120 AM MST Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ566-042300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

120 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 72 to 82. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-042300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

120 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 77 to 87. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 70s to lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

CAZ560-561-042300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

120 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

