CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

814 FPUS55 KPSR 170820

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

119 AM MST Wed Jun 17 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 68 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 108.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 105 to 109.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 110.

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

119 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

119 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 95 to 100. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 67 to 77. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening decreasing to 30 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

119 AM PDT Wed Jun 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 96. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

