CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, May 22, 2020

943 FPUS55 KPSR 230810

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

109 AM MST Sat May 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

109 AM MST Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 96. South wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 68. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 100 to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 74 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

109 AM MST Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

109 AM MST Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

109 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 69. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. North wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

109 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

CAZ560-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

109 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 70 to 80. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph

in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 76 to 86. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

CAZ561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

109 AM PDT Sat May 23 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

FRIDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Not as warm. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph in the morning decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 84 to 94. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 103.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 100 to 110.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 107.

