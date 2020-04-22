CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 21, 2020

224 FPUS55 KPSR 220900

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

200 AM MST Wed Apr 22 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

200 AM MST Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 90 to 92. North wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 97. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 67. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 98. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

200 AM MST Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 87 to 92. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

200 AM MST Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Southwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 103.

$$

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and warmer. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 99 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and warmer. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 96 to 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

200 AM PDT Wed Apr 22 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 80 to 90. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 68. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

