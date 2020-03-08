CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 7, 2020
_____
311 FPUS55 KPSR 080927
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
227 AM MST Sun Mar 8 2020
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-082300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
227 AM MST Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 77. East wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 53 to
59. Light wind in the evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in
the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 55 to 60. Chance of rain
70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an
inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-082300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
227 AM MST Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs 67 to 72. South wind
5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind around
5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. East wind around
5 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 48 to
58. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73.
East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall up to a
half of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows 50 to 60. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible, except
locally higher in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
$$
AZZ553-554-082300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
227 AM MST Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning,
then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 70 to 75. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph in the evening becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. East wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Not as cool. Lows 48 to 58. West wind around 5 mph in the
evening becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 69 to 74.
East wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than
a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally
higher in thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up
to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible, except locally higher in
thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
CAZ566-082300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
127 AM PST Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. South wind around 5 mph in
the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 49 to
59. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall
between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of
an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance
of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
75 to 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.
$$
CAZ562-082300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
127 AM PST Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph in
the morning becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. East
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth
and a quarter of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 64 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch
possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Chance
of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch
possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Rainfall less than a tenth of
an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ560-561-082300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
127 AM PST Sun Mar 8 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable cloudiness.
Lows 40 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph
in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool. Lows
45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall
less than a quarter of an inch.
.TUESDAY...Showers and cooler. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of
an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of
rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Chance
of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s
to mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
$$
_____
