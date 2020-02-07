CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 6, 2020

_____

924 FPUS55 KPSR 070850

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

150 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-072300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

150 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 66 to 68. Light wind in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 43. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 70 to 73. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 44 to 49. South

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-072300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

150 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. Light wind in the

morning becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ553-554-072300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

150 AM MST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light wind in the evening becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 70 to 75. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-072300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1250 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light wind in the evening becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-072300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1250 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 49 to 59. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 67 to 72. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ560-561-072300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1250 AM PST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 56 to 66. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Breezy and cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Windy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

