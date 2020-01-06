CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 70. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 62 to 66. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 36 to 46. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 33 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1213 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

65 to 70. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1213 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming light

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 65 to 70. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1213 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

