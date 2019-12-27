CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

430 FPUS55 KPSR 270922

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

221 AM MST Fri Dec 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-272300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

221 AM MST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs 51 to 55. South wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 53 to 56.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 32 to 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 55. East wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 57 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 60.

AZZ541-549-555-272300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

221 AM MST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain and much cooler. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain. Lows 33 to

43. Light wind. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

49 to 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 26 to 36. West wind

around 5 mph in the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 48 to 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not

as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

AZZ553-554-272300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

221 AM MST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs 49 to 54. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows 31 to

41. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 24 to 34. West wind

5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 49 to 54. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

CAZ566-272300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

121 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

chance of through the night. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-272300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

121 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 61. Northwest wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

chance of through the night. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

CAZ560-272300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

121 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE

3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Windy. Not

as cold. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 39 to 49. Northwest wind 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 26 to 36. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

39 to 49. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

10 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Breezy

and colder. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of snow

in the evening. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness and windy. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ561-272300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

121 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Not

as cool. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

45 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

10 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

