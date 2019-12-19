CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 18, 2019
_____
214 FPUS55 KPSR 190928
ZFPPSR
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California
National Weather Service Phoenix AZ
227 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019
AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-
Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-
North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-
South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-
Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,
Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,
Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,
and Queen Creek
227 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 39. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the
evening becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph in the morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 41. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs 57 to 60. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Rainfall less than a quarter of
an inch.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs 57 to 60.
$$
AZZ541-549-555-192300-
Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-
Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-
Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,
and Apache Junction
227 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to
upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch
possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of
an inch possible.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rainfall less than a quarter of
an inch.
$$
AZZ553-554-192300-
Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-
Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,
and Coolidge
227 AM MST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the
morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the
evening becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Rainfall less than a quarter of
an inch.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ566-192300-
Imperial County West-
Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,
Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City
127 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. West wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. West wind around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable
cloudiness. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
40 to 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ562-192300-
Imperial County Southwest-
Including the city of Mountain Spring
127 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. West wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. West wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable
cloudiness. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the
morning becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ560-561-192300-
Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-
Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys
Village
127 AM PST Thu Dec 19 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Light wind in the
evening becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs 55 to 65. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of rain
in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 20 percent chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
$$
_____
