CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019

_____

011 FPUS55 KPSR 130916

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

215 AM MST Fri Dec 13 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-132300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

215 AM MST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 71. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 49. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light wind in the morning becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Light wind in the evening

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-132300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

215 AM MST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Light wind in the morning becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. South wind around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

AZZ553-554-132300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

215 AM MST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Cooler.

Highs 62 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ566-132300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

115 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 71 to 76. West wind around

5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-132300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

115 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-132300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

115 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs 60 to 70. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 52 to 62. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 30 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather