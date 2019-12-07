CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 6, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

151 AM MST Sat Dec 7 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

151 AM MST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 72. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 56. Light wind. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 68. East wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 47 to 52. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs 64 to 67.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

151 AM MST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 47 to 57. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52. South

wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind in the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

151 AM MST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool. Lows

45 to 55. Light wind. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a

quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 64 to 69. South wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth

of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1251 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 67 to 72. Light wind. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows 50 to

60. Light wind in the evening becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness and breezy. Highs 68 to 73. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows 45 to 55. West wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1251 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 66 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows 55 to 65.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. Windy. Highs 68 to 73. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. Lows 48 to 58. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1251 AM PST Sat Dec 7 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 57 to 67. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to

55. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy. A slight chance of through the day. Highs 58 to 68. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

