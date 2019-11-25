CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 24, 2019

651 FPUS55 KPSR 250924

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

223 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-252300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

223 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 66 to

71. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Colder. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 42. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of

an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles through the day.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-252300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

223 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

66 to 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows 37 to

47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning. Snow level

3000 feet. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of sprinkles through the day. Not as cool. Highs 63 to 68.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a half and one inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

$$

AZZ553-554-252300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

223 AM MST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 68 to 73. South wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A chance of sprinkles after midnight. Colder. Lows

35 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of sprinkles. Warmer. Highs 65 to 70. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Rain and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall between a quarter and a half

of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an

inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles through the day.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of sprinkles in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 55 to

60.

$$

CAZ566-252300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

123 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 73 to 78. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 10 to 20 mph in

the evening becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 50. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Rainfall around

a tenth of an inch.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows 40 to 50. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ562-252300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

123 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 25 to

35 mph in the evening decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy and cooler. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a

half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of sprinkles after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ560-561-252300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

123 AM PST Mon Nov 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 62 to 72. West wind 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind 25 to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much cooler. Highs 47 to 57. North wind

20 to 30 mph in the morning becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles and a slight chance

of snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 50 to 60. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and a chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

$$

