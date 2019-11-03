CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

720 FPUS55 KPSR 030838

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-032300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 83 to 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-032300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 81 to 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Light wind in the evening becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-032300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-032300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

137 AM PDT Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ562-032300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

137 AM PDT Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-032300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

137 AM PDT Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

